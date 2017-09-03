Dunkin' Donuts offers free donut or coffee during football season

(WTVM) - Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a free classic donut or free coffee to football fans with the launch of a new promotion.

Dunkin’ Donuts is offering the promotion to fans of the University of Georgia, University of Alabama, and Auburn University’s football teams.

Free donuts are offered to Tigers or Crimson Tide fans if their team wins. Free coffee will be offered to Bulldogs fans if they win.

The offers will be available throughout the regular college football season.

A free classic donut is being offered to customers who pay with a DD Perks card at various locations.

The free donut will be offered throughout the season the day after a win by the Tide or Tigers. The participating locations are Auburn, Birmingham, Dothan, Huntsville, and Montgomery.

Free coffee will be offered throughout the season at participating Georgia locations the day after a win. DD Perks members will receive a free medium Hot or Iced Coffee when they use a Perks enrolled Dunkin' Donuts card.

DD Perks card holders earn five points for every dollar they spend on qualifying purchases and when using an enrolled DD Card or through the Dunkin’ Mobile App.

Fans can enroll in the program here.

