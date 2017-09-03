Local economy booms around Auburn University football

Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store in uptown Columbus.More >>
Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store in uptown Columbus.More >>
Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a free classic donut or free coffee to football fans with the launch of a new promotion.More >>
Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a free classic donut or free coffee to football fans with the launch of a new promotion.More >>
The April Ross Show, King Ford Chevrolet, and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to present the Stuff the Trailer in Valley, Alabama to support Harvey relief efforts.More >>
The April Ross Show, King Ford Chevrolet, and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to present the Stuff the Trailer in Valley, Alabama to support Harvey relief efforts.More >>
Columbus police have arrested a man wanted in connection with two murders that happened earlier this year.More >>
Columbus police have arrested a man wanted in connection with two murders that happened earlier this year.More >>
A street in the historic district of downtown Columbus is getting renamed after a local pastor who has helped the community for years.More >>
A street in the historic district of downtown Columbus is getting renamed after a local pastor who has helped the community for years.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west with winds more than 100 mph.More >>
Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.More >>
Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>