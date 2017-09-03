Local economy booms around Auburn University football

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Game day is huge in Auburn, but one area the benefit is seen again and again is in the economic impact on the area.

“What I love the best is that there are a lot of people working and whether they are in the tourism industry or just an industry that works on game weekends,” says John Wild, AO Tourism President, “Their wages are then turned over and used in the community because they live here, they work here.”

The Auburn community sees great benefit from the dollars generated by football games.

“Roads, police and city services; we love that kind of stuff because it is a part of the economy,” says Wild. “We want people to be able to succeed and grow and know about the area the better we do on those game weekends the better for everyone.”

The business owners in downtown Auburn also enjoy the new visitors in their stores this time of year.

“Game day is huge— it is like Christmas season for us,” says Donna Starzz of Starzz boutique.

While most of the income from game day can be predicted, the tourism president says there is one thing they cannot seem to figure out.

“We have never found out why football fans do what they do when the team is good or bad. We may have a year where we go 0-8 in the SEC and we find out there was an 8 percent increase in lodging revenue.”

The tourism bureau loves seeing people come to town for the game day but what they really love is when people stay all weekend.

They say that if someone stays Friday through Sunday, they spend more, meaning that the services people in Auburn experience each day are multiplied for the years to come.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.