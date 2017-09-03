2 children drown on West Point Lake

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Two children have died after drowning on West Point Lake Sunday afternoon.

Sergeant Stewart Smith, with the Troup County Sheriff's Office, tells us that the two 12-year-old were visiting West Point Lake for a family gathering before the drownings.

Deputies tell WTVM that the children went under water around 4:30 p.m. and did not resurface. Family members attempted to rescue the children but could not locate them.

First responders later helped recover both bodies around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The drowning victims were cousins and according to officials, they were not wearing life jackets.

This is a developing story; check back for more details.

