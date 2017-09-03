1 person dies following shooting near Buena Vista Rd.

Game day is huge in Auburn, but one area the benefit is seen again and again is in the economic impact on the area.More >>
Game day is huge in Auburn, but one area the benefit is seen again and again is in the economic impact on the area.More >>
For those who aren't grilling masters, LongHorn Steakhouse is opening up a free grilling hotline where you can get advice and tips from the experts.More >>
For those who aren't grilling masters, LongHorn Steakhouse is opening up a free grilling hotline where you can get advice and tips from the experts.More >>
Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a free classic donut or free coffee to football fans with the launch of a new promotion.More >>
Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a free classic donut or free coffee to football fans with the launch of a new promotion.More >>
Columbus police have arrested a man wanted in connection with two murders that happened earlier this year.More >>
Columbus police have arrested a man wanted in connection with two murders that happened earlier this year.More >>
Two children have died after drowning on West Point Lake Sunday afternoon.More >>
Two children have died after drowning on West Point Lake Sunday afternoon.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
I-10 westbound near the Texas state line remains closed due to flooding in Texas, according to Louisiana State Police. Water is rising in parts of Orange, Texas; no one except for emergency personnel is being allowed into Texas via I-10 Westbound at this time, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.More >>
Sumter County deputies arrested 70 people and say more arrests are coming in an undercover drug operation that spanned over several months.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>