1 person dies following shooting near Buena Vista Rd. - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

breaking

1 person dies following shooting near Buena Vista Rd.

(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM)- Columbus police are on the scene of a fatal shooting near Buena Vista Road at Forsyth and Ewart Avenue.

According to the Columbus Police Department, one person is dead.

News Leader 9 has a crew headed to the scene. We will bring you more information once those details are available. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly