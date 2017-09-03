BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Coroner identifies Ewart Ave. shooting vic - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Coroner identifies Ewart Ave. shooting victim as Columbus teen

By Roslyn Giles, Anchor
By Ashton Adams, Producer
and Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM)- Muscogee County Deputy Coroner, Charles Newton, has identified the person killed in a shooting on Ewart Avenue  Sunday night. 

Newton says 19-year-old, Takelia Johnson, died from a gunshot wound. Johnson's body will be taken to Atlanta for an autopsy.

Police responded to an emergency call on Ewart Avenue just before 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators were informed that a vehicle with 2-3 males inside began shooting as it drove down the street. 

The vehicle was last seen heading south on Ewart Avenue.

If you have any information regarding Johnson's murder, please call Sgt. M. Dahnke at 706-225-4296. 

