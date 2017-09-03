Coroner ID's Ewart Avenue shooting victim

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM)- Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton has identified the person killed in a shooting on Ewart Avenue Sunday night.

Newton says 19-year-old Takelia Johnson died from a gunshot wound. Johnson's body will be taken to Atlanta for an autopsy.

Police responded to an emergency call on the 900 block of Ewart Avenue just before 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, Johnson was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators were informed that a vehicle with 2-3 males inside began shooting as it drove down the street.

The vehicle was last seen heading south on Ewart Avenue.

If you have any information on Johnson's murder, you are asked to call Columbus police at 706-225-4296.

This marks the City of Columbus' 27 homicide of 2017, surpassing the total number of violent deaths in 2016 in the city.

