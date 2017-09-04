Annual Labor Day fair held at Old Russell Co. Courthouse

The annual Labor Day fair taking place Monday at the Old Russell County Courthouse in Seale.

The event was free to the public with live entertainment, food, contests, and an exhibit of classic cars was also on display. Along with rides and bouncy houses for the kids. Russell County Emergency Management also hosted an event in conjunction with the fair.

“We want the people to get to know us the sheriff’s deputies, the officers and fire fighters. We also want people to know what kind of supplies they need to have and how to prepare themselves if a disaster ever happens here,” said Bob Franklin, Emergency Manager Director of Russell County.

Storm Team Nine Meteorologist Mallory Schnell was also at the fair along with the Mobile Alert Center powered by Headquarter Nissan. She spoke with viewers and people also got the chance to view how the M.A.C. works.

