Old Russell Co. Courthouse to host Labor Day fair in Seale

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) -

An annual Labor Day fair will take place Monday morning at the Old Russell County Courthouse in Seale, AL.

The event is free to the public and will have live entertainment, a chili cook-off, contests, games, an art exhibit, and more.

Music begins at 10 a.m. and activities will end at 4 p.m. 

