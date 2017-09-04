Old Russell Co. Courthouse to host Labor Day fair in Seale

An annual Labor Day fair will take place Monday morning at the Old Russell County Courthouse in Seale, AL.

The event is free to the public and will have live entertainment, a chili cook-off, contests, games, an art exhibit, and more.

Music begins at 10 a.m. and activities will end at 4 p.m.

