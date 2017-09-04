City of Auburn sends zoning restriction reminders

The City of Auburn recently sent letters to remind Auburn citizens of its single-family occupancy rule.

The rule states that no more than three unrelated people can live in a home located in a neighborhood conservation, limited development district, or development district housing area.

According to City Manager, Jim Buston, the rule is not being obeyed. Buston says the city has received complaints primary regarding students who have five to six occupants in houses.

The letters were also sent to real estate agents as a reminder of the rule before they rent houses to Auburn University students.

