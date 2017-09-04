Annual Labor Day Classic 10K benefits MercyMed of Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Instead of going to work many people laced up their sneakers for the annual Labor Day Classic 10K.



It was hosted by Headquarter Nissan and Big Dog Running Company.

Runners were treated to a post-race block party that was filled with lots of fun activities.

Anyone who registered for the Labor Day Classic was automatically entered to win a Nissan Titan.

Participants were also thrilled to know that proceeds from Monday’s event will benefit MercyMed of Columbus.

"It's for Mercy Med which is a wonderful organization in our town that helps so many people and it's just a great charity. 6.2 miles... I'll make it. It probably won't be very fast- it'll probably be more of a walk than a run but I'm gonna go for it," said participant Allyson Moyer

The Labor Day classic is also a Peachtree Road Race qualifier.

This is the second year for the event.

