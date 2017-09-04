Local non-profit offers free Labor Day car wash

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A local non-profit organization put in free labor on Labor Day.

Members of Free and Clear Inc. held a car wash Monday and it was absolutely free.

Organizers say this is their way of giving back to the community.

"It’s hard for people to believe that something is actually free, but it is. We don't take any tips are donations. We are not selling anything. We are giving back to the community,” said Steven Smith, founder of Free and Clear, Inc.

If you missed out on getting your car washed Monday, no worries. Smith says they wash cars on Saturday’s from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.