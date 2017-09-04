Columbus police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Sources close to WTVM have confirmed Columbus police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon on Ramsey Road, off of South Lumpkin Road in south Columbus.

We have a crew on the scene working to get more information.

Stay with WTVM for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.