Columbus police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Columbus police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
Connect
and Roslyn Giles, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: DeLoris Washington/WTVM) (Source: DeLoris Washington/WTVM)
(Source: DeLoris Washington/WTVM) (Source: DeLoris Washington/WTVM)
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Sources close to WTVM have confirmed Columbus police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon on Ramsey Road, off of South Lumpkin Road in south Columbus.

We have a crew on the scene working to get more information.

Stay with WTVM for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly