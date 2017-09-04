GBI investigates fatal Columbus officer-involved shooting; suspect ID'd

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting involving Columbus police, and the suspect has now been identified.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon at a home on the 2800 block of Ramsey Road, off of South Lumpkin Road in south Columbus.

Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley has identified the suspect who was shot and killed as 52-year-old James Fuller.

Fuller was shot and killed by officers as they were responding to a domestic call for what appeared to be between a husband and wife.

According to Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren, Fuller, who was shot and killed, had a felony warrant for methamphetamine charges out of Texas.

Columbus police were executing a search warrant at a home on the 2800 block of Ramsey Drive and while they were attempting to arrest Fuller, and a fight ensued between him and police.

Fuller was tased and went to the floor, but continued to fight with officers. Fuller then picked up a chair, hitting an officer.

At that point, Fuller went to a box and reached for what appeared to be a handgun. An officer fired one shot, hitting Fuller.

Fuller was taken to the Midtown Medical Center where he later died.

There will be a full investigation of this incident by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The body of Fuller will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.

