GBI investigates fatal Columbus officer-involved shooting; suspect ID'd

Columbus police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in south Columbus.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate a fatal officer-involved shooting involving Columbus police, and the suspect has now been identified.More >>
The unveiling of a new paver on the grounds of the National Infantry Museum immortalizing a brotherhood of service and dedication to United States of America.More >>
The city of Auburn recently sent letters to remind Auburn citizens of its single-family occupancy rule.More >>
A local non-profit organization put in free labor on Labor Day.More >>
Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. The storm has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.More >>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.More >>
A St. Louis area mom is being applauded on social media for her donation to flood victims in Texas.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
A George County Sheriff’s deputy discovered the body of a young child along Highway 26 West early Monday morning.More >>
A mother and her two daughters are dead after a murder-suicide in Jacksonville.More >>
