11 AL brothers honored for 158 years of military service

The unveiling of a new paver on the grounds of the National Infantry Museum is now immortalizing a brotherhood of service and dedication to United States of America.

Eleven brothers dedicating their lives to public service are being honored this Monday, September 4. That honor and recognition is being directed back to them with a ceremony today thanking them for their service.

"It really feels good to see family, friends, soldiers, friends, it really feels good," said LeBronze Davis.

LeBronze Davis is one of 11 brothers who decided to dedicate his life to public service. He and his brothers have accumulated over 158 years of combined military service from the Korean to Vietnam wars.

What started off as a family growing up on a farm in Wetumpka, Alabama, is now breaking boundaries, and setting new standards.

"The Davis family is what America is. I mean, you have gone out and done nothing but serve the people of America," said Alabama State Representative, Tom Whatley.

The brothers received a resolution by Columbus City Council, and tribute by family and friends.

The paver located outside the National Infantry Museum lists all 11 brothers, years of service, and armed force.

The Davis' family uncle was also honored at the ceremony. He is a WWII veteran.

