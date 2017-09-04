Victim of fatal Farr Road apartment complex shooting ID'd

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in south Columbus.

The shooting happened Monday night at the Hannah Heights Apartments on 909 Farr Road.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley, 35-year-old Travis Porter was found dead at 9:18 p.m.

This is the second fatal shooting in Columbus on Monday and the third homicide this week.

The fatal shooting on Farr Road marks 29 homicides in the city of Columbus in 2017.

A homicide is defined as one person killing another.

Earlier Monday, a man was shot and killed by a police officer in south Columbus.

On Sunday, a woman was killed in a drive by shooting on Ewart Avenue.

