Health with Dr. Paula: Habits to promote anti-aging

Some of the best anti-aging secrets lie in simple behaviors that anyone can adopt for a rejuvenated appearance and revitalized health.

Dr. Paul Walker King explains that physical activity, at least seven hours of sleep, and drinking eight glasses of water each day are habits that slow down premature aging.

Sunscreen also slows down aging by protecting the skin from ultraviolet exposure. Additionally, avoiding sugary sweets helps maintain collagen.

Several other tips are given by Dr. Walker King.

