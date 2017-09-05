Vigil held for Ewart Ave. shooting victim

Family and friends of a woman shot and killed Sunday, gathered Monday night for a vigil in remembrance of her life.

Takelia Johnson died after being shot during a drive-by shooting on Ewart Avenue in east Columbus. Police say a car which had between two and three men inside drove down the street firing shots.

Johnson died on the scene.

Her death was the first of several killing over the past 24 hours.

