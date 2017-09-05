Columbus man sentenced in 2014 Adair Ave. deadly shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus man has been sentenced in connection with a deadly shooting on Adair Avenue in 2014.

The judge sentenced Sacorey McKelvey to life without parole plus five years.

McKelvey was found guilty July 14th for the murder of 29-year-old Chris Owens.

Family members of Corey Owens gave emotional victim impact statements during the sentencing.

The Girlfriend of Owens says she has struggled with depression and anxiety since the time.

The judge ultimately holding up the maximum sentence for McKelvey.

"This is a very tragic situation we have got to deal with here in Columbus. When Mr. McKelvey Committed those acts and made those decisions, and now he has to pay for them. The only sentence that would justify what happened to Corey Owens on that day is life without parole," said State Prosecuting attorney, Chris Williams.

McKelvey was found guilty of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.