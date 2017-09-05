Foreclosure home auction underway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Here in the Chattahoochee Valley, we're expecting our first big front of the fall season. A cold front will approach the region later on today, increasing our rain chances this evening and tonight. Showers and storms are possible once again Wednesday before drier air moves into the Valley.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in south Columbus.More >>
If you're looking to buy a house at a cheap deal, you may be in luck. A foreclosure home auction is underway outside the Columbus Government Center.More >>
A Columbus man has been sentenced in connection with a deadly shooting on Adair Avenue in 2014.More >>
Family and friends of a woman shot and killed Sunday, gathered Monday night for a vigil. Takelia Johnson died after being shot during a drive-by shooting on Ewart Avenue in east Columbus.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.More >>
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.More >>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.More >>
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.More >>
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
The school administration said they've already seen a big improvement, but some parents think the policy is problematic.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
