Hearing rescheduled for Columbus double murder suspect

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus man suspected of a double murder was expected in court Tuesday morning, but his hearing has been rescheduled.

Reginald Jackson faces charges in two separate murders, both of which happened in July.

Police arrested him Sunday at Midtown Medical Center where he was being treated for a gunshot wound.

Jackson is suspected in the shooting deaths of Brandon Scott and Michael Fleming.

His hearing is set for Thursday at 9 a.m.

