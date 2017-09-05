FIRST TO ALERT: Hurricane Irma strengthens in the Atlantic

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Here in the Chattahoochee Valley, we're expecting our first big front of the fall season.

A cold front will approach the region, later today increasing our rain chances this evening and tonight. Showers and storms are possible once again Wednesday before drier air moves into the Valley.

This cold front will give us the first real taste of fall with overnight lows in the 50s and low-60s into the weekend! Some places in the area may not make it out of the 70s during the afternoon hours. Humidity values will be low as well.



Hurricane Irma has the potential to affect the Valley's weather next Monday-Wednesday, but its impact on the US remains uncertain. As of the 11 AM update, Irma is a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 180 mph. Irma is expected to maintain major hurricane status as it passes through the Caribbean and approaches south Florida this weekend.

Not too far behind, Tropical Storm Jose has officially formed in the Atlantic. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Jose strengthening into a hurricane over the next few days. The Tropics are definitely heating up! We have a lot to monitor in the coming days.

