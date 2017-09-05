Woman charged with child molestation, aggravated sodomy in Harri - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Woman charged with child molestation, aggravated sodomy in Harris Co.

Melissa Oliver (Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office) Melissa Oliver (Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – A woman is facing more than a dozen charges including child molestation and aggravated sodomy in Harris County.

Melissa Oliver, 41, was arrested on Aug 30 in Hamilton, GA, according to a police report.

Oliver was charged with the following offenses:

  • 4 counts of aggravated child molestation
  • 4 counts of aggravated sexual battery
  • 4 counts of aggravated sodomy
  • 4 counts of cruelty to children in the first degree
  • 4 counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor
  • Battery

This is a developing story; check back for more updates. 

