Woman charged with child molestation, aggravated sodomy in Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – A woman is facing more than a dozen charges including child molestation and aggravated sodomy in Harris County.

Melissa Oliver, 41, was arrested on Aug 30 in Hamilton, GA, according to a police report.

Oliver was charged with the following offenses:

4 counts of aggravated child molestation

4 counts of aggravated sexual battery

4 counts of aggravated sodomy

4 counts of cruelty to children in the first degree

4 counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor

Battery

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

