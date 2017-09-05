52-year blood donor visits Fort Benning from OH to donate blood

FORT BENNING, GA (WVTM) – A 52-year blood donor gave blood at Fort Benning Tuesday.

Al Whitney started donating blood in 1965. On Tuesday, he donated blood platelets at the Sullivan Memorial Blood Center located on post.

Whitney, 81, came up with the idea in 2007 to donate platelets in every state and completed that goal in less than five years.

The Navy veteran also founded the organization Platelets Across America, which promotes blood donations for treatment of the ill.

He drove down from his home in Cleveland, OH for the blood donation. Whitney spoke to us about his dedication to this cause.

“Somebody is getting it and it's going to extend their life. That is the important thing. As far as who they are I don’t need to know,” he said.

During his time as a donor, Whitney has donated 818 platelet units and five gallons of whole blood.

He encourages everyone to become a blood donor.

