Naturalization ceremony for U.S. citizenship held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The same day the Trump administration announces the decision to end the program protecting "dreamers" in the U.S., some in the Chattahoochee Valley became naturalized citizens.

The process gives U.S. citizenship to a foreign citizen after he or she fulfills requirements established by Congress including passing the naturalization test.

"Well, my family is definitely very happy. It was a process. You know it doesn't feel like it took that long, but it's been years. I definitely felt a lot of pride to become a citizen and the process was very smooth,” said Scott Yang.

The naturalization ceremony is held annually in Columbus on the first day of the September trial term.

A ceremony is also held in Macon each spring.

