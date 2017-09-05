SEGMENT: Chattahoochee Valley Writers Conference

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – For aspiring authors, there are often obstacles on the journey of writing a book and getting it out to the public.

One local organization wants to help make the journey a little easier.

Mamie Pound, the co-chair of the Chattahoochee Valley Writers Conference stopped by News Leader 9 to tell us more about the 11th year of the event.

Click here for a complete listing of all speakers and workshop facilitators.

Tickets are required. To register online, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.