Farr Road murder victim testified in 2016 on double murder suspect's innocence

Investigators within the Columbus Police Department are speaking out in light of the recent homicides in the Fountain City.More >>
Investigators within the Columbus Police Department are speaking out in light of the recent homicides in the Fountain City.More >>
The same day the Trump administration announces the decision to end the program protecting "dreamers" in the U.S., some in the Chattahoochee Valley became naturalized citizens.More >>
The same day the Trump administration announces the decision to end the program protecting "dreamers" in the U.S., some in the Chattahoochee Valley became naturalized citizens.More >>
Investigators confirm 35-year-old Travis Porter, who was shot and killed Monday night on Farr Road, was a witness in a murder trial in 2016.More >>
Investigators confirm 35-year-old Travis Porter, who was shot and killed Monday night on Farr Road, was a witness in a murder trial in 2016.More >>
A 52-year blood donor gave blood at Fort Benning Tuesday. Al Whitney started donating blood in 1965.More >>
A 52-year blood donor gave blood at Fort Benning Tuesday. Al Whitney started donating blood in 1965.More >>
For aspiring authors, there are often obstacles on the journey of writing a book and getting it out to the public.More >>
For aspiring authors, there are often obstacles on the journey of writing a book and getting it out to the public.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.More >>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.More >>
As potentially-catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Irma continues its westward move in the Atlantic, a tropical depression has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.More >>
As potentially-catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Irma continues its westward move in the Atlantic, a tropical depression has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.More >>
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.More >>
A woman died after a police chase involving Arkansas State Police.More >>
A woman died after a police chase involving Arkansas State Police.More >>
Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island.More >>
Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island.More >>
True love. Everyone searches for it. The lucky few actually find it.More >>
True love. Everyone searches for it. The lucky few actually find it.More >>
Of course, all of the interest is now focused on Irma, which is headed towards the Leeward Islands of the Lesser Antilles. With sustained winds estimated at 185 mph Tuesday afternoon, Irma if displaying some of the highest wind speeds ever recorded for an Atlantic hurricane and the highest wind speed ever for a hurricane outside of the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean.More >>
Of course, all of the interest is now focused on Irma, which is headed towards the Leeward Islands of the Lesser Antilles. With sustained winds estimated at 185 mph Tuesday afternoon, Irma if displaying some of the highest wind speeds ever recorded for an Atlantic hurricane and the highest wind speed ever for a hurricane outside of the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean.More >>