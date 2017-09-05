Farr Road murder victim testified in 2016 on double murder suspect's innocence

Investigators confirm 35-year-old Travis Porter, who was shot and killed Monday night on Farr Road, was a witness in a murder trial in 2016.

Porter took the stand during this trial and testified that Jackson was innocent in the shooting death of 23-year-old Dior Cheney in October 2013. Jackson was not charged during this trial.

Now, Jackson is in police custody on murder charges related to the death of Michael Fleming and Brandon Scott earlier this year.

Police say Porter was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Farr Road.

“I told him I loved him and he told me he loved me and that’s the last time I saw him.” Those were last words Norman Quarles says he exchanged with Porter before Porter was shot and killed Monday night.

Quarles shared a video with News Leader 9's Parker Branton in which he says was taken during the time when Porter was turning his life around and preaching to former enemies something the 35-year-old-victim was known for doing during his time in jail.

“He changed a whole dorm around on the third floor a lot of guys can testify to that he touched a lot of lives," says Quarles.

Porter is one of two funerals Quarles says he is officiating. Takelia Johnson, 19, is the other victim who was killed in a drive by shooting Sunday night on Ewart Street.

“We want to make sure this young lady gets a proper burial that her family is taken care of that someone in the community says we care and her life counted.”

A tragedy is what Quarles is calling the deaths and peace is what he is hoping to see in the community.

"Some type of plan of action to help the young men and women in this city," Quarles says.

Police have not said whether or not Johnson and Porter's deaths are related.

