Man arrested after leading deputies on chase in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – A man with warrants out for his arrest led police on a chase, ending in a car crash and foot chase outside of Hurtsboro.

The chase happened Tuesday evening when a reckless driver who had arrest warrants refused to pull over when he was stopped by police.

The man led police on a chase, and it ended when the suspect crashed into another car at the intersection of Hwy. 26 and Walker Road.

When the suspect hit the car, he got out and ran on foot, but was caught a short time later as deputies used tracking dogs to find him.

The suspect has been transported to the Russell County Jail.

