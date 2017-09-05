GA lawmakers react to end of DACA program

(WTVM) – Georgia leaders are reacting to news that President Donald Trump’s administration will end the Deferred Arrival for Childhood Arrival program, commonly referred to as DACA.

DACA was put into effect during the Obama administration. DACA allowed for a legal presence and work eligibility for hundreds of thousands of children brought to the United States illegally by their parents.

Click here for more information on DACA.

Below are statements from Georgia political leaders on the issue.

U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson (R)

Children who received status under President Obama’s deferred action executive order should not be punished for their parents’ choices. Congress should protect these young people while also working toward stronger measures to secure our borders and enforce our immigration laws going forward.

Rep. Hank Johnson (D)

By rescinding DACA, President Trump sends a clear message to alt-right supporters they have a friend in the White House. President Trump did the wrong thing in failing to protect our DACA youth, and history will judge him harshly. Congress must now move immediately to pass legislation that protects these courageous, patriotic DREAMers.

Congressman Buddy Carter (R)

President Trump made the right move today by ending this unconstitutional and illegal amnesty program. President Obama should have never implemented this program which he himself said he did not have the authority to do. Now, President Trump has called on Congress to act. We are a nation of laws and we must enforce our immigration laws. This is one way we uphold our greatest responsibility of providing for the common defense. It is in the best interest of the citizens of the United States and our homeland security that we ensure that all those wishing to come and stay in our nation not only contribute in a positive way to our American society but also come here in the proper and legal way. Amnesty should never be the answer. As Congress moves forward with responsible immigration reform, I will work to ensure any actions are made in the best interest of American families, tax payers, and those seeking to come to America through proper, legal channels.

[RELATED: AL Leaders react to end of DACA program]

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.