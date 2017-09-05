2 arrested on drugs charges after raid at Fort Mitchell home

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – Two people have been arrested on drug charges after deputies executed a search warrant at a Fort Mitchell home.

On Tuesday, deputies arrested Jeffrey James and Mary Crews.

James was arrested for trafficking of methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, two counts of obscuring a vehicle identification number, tampering with evidence, and third-degree receiving stolen property.

Crews was arrested for trafficking of methamphetamine, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, felon in possession of a pistol, two counts of obscuring a vehicle identification number, and third-degree receiving stolen property.

