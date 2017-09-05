Fox 54 hosting Hurricane Harvey relief drive

COLUMBUS, GA (WXTX) – WXTX Fox 54 is spearheading a relief initiative for Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas.

Viewers can drop off relief supplies at Jarod’s Pest Control at 7513 Veterans Parkway in Columbus thru September 22.

Supplies can be dropped off between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET each Monday – Friday.

After all the items are collected on September 22, Two Men and a Truck will be driving them to Texas.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.