MCSB holds public hearings on possible millage rate change

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – The Muscogee County School Board gave the public a chance to comment on a possible change to the millage rate.

Before the board can set a final millage rate, Georgia law requires the school board to hold three public hearings to let taxpayers speak their mind.

The first two meetings took place at the Public Education Center on Tuesday at noon and 6 p.m.

The board's current proposal would bring down the millage rate by 5 decimal points, from 23.37 to 23.321.

Because of a potentially increasing tax digest after this year's higher property valuations, the school district believes it would still receive over 13 percent more in local revenue in the fiscal year 2018.

The third and final public hearing will be Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 9 a.m.

