JR Allen westbound lanes closed following car crash Wednesday morning

JR Allen Parkway westbound lanes are closed following a car accident Wednesday morning.

Officials say the accident happened on Highway 80 and all westbound lanes are currently closed. A portion of 2nd Avenue will also be blocked to prevent all traffic from going onto JR Allen westbound.

There has been no report of any injuries as of yet. Our Mobile Alert Center is on the scene.

