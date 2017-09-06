UPDATE: JR Allen Pkwy. westbound lanes have reopened following accident

The video of the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in the Caribbean is shocking— scenes of a now flattened areas across the island of St. Marteen.More >>
People across the Chattahoochee Valley are voicing their opinions against President Donald Trump's move to end the national program of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.More >>
Gov. Nathan Deal is hosting a press conference to provide updates on Hurricane Irma.More >>
Fort Benning hits the century mark next year and we are taking a look back at how the base got started.More >>
The Fraternal Order of Police President sent out a message seeking shelter for law enforcement families impacted by Hurricane Irma.More >>
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >>
Hurricane Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome Category 5 storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people, with Florida in its sights.More >>
Stolen data includes Social Security numbers and birth dates.More >>
A father in Iowa speaks out after the mother of his baby received probation for alleged child abuse.More >>
What was planned as the perfect Caribbean honeymoon has turned into a living hell for a Gonzales, Louisiana woman and her husband. They checked into their St. Maarten resort last Sunday, posted a scenic photo on Facebook, and set off to enjoy paradise. Just two days later, they nearly died. Monica Bullion Miller and her husband Martin faced multiple hours riding out a direct hit by Hurricane Irma as they huddled inside a storm shelter at their resort hotel near th...More >>
As of 8am Friday, Irma has slightly weakened, but remains a powerful category 4 hurricane with winds of 150 mph and continues to move to the west. The storm has steadily weakened overnight, but remains very powerful and has the opportunity restrengthen some over the 89 degree waters near Cuba. On the current path, Irma will devastate areas of the southern Bahamas today.More >>
Hurricanes Jose and Katia are gaining strength, but pose no threat to the U.S. yet.More >>
This story has everything: windows, getting stuck in windows, a fundraiser, poo and the possibility of a budding romance.More >>
