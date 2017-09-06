UPDATE: JR Allen Pkwy. westbound lanes have reopened following accident

JR Allen Parkway westbound lanes have reopened following a car accident that happened Wednesday morning.

Officials say the accident happened on Highway 80 and all westbound lanes were closed.

A portion of 2nd Avenue was also blocked to prevent all traffic from going onto JR Allen Parkway westbound.

There has been no report of any injuries as of yet.

