Phenix City police searching for car burglary suspect

Phenix City police are searching for a man accused of breaking into a car twice.

Surveillance footage shows the man breaking into a parked car at a Phenix City home in May. The suspect returned last Friday and made another attempt to break into the same car.

If you have any information regarding the incidents, please call 334-298-0611.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.