FIRST TO ALERT: We're tracking 3 tropical systems and a cold front through the Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A front is passing through the Valley today which will bring some showers to the area and then cooler and drier air. Highs today will top out near 80 with overnight lows dipping into the 50s tonight. These cooler morning lows will take us through Friday morning, too. The sunshine will shine bright through most of the weekend with highs in the low to mid 80s.

By Sunday we could start to see a passing shower or two thanks to Hurricane Irma. Right now the track has it moving north through Florida. The farther east the track shifts the less impacts we'll see. This is possible but we're still several days out from a better idea of our forecast for next week so stay tuned! As it stands the Valley's forecast is a little rain Monday - Tuesday and gusty winds, too. Clearing out by Wednesday.

There are two other tropical systems in the tropics. Tropical Storm Jose is taking a similar track as Irma but by day 5 Jose will turn back north back out into the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Katia was named this morning is in the southern Gulf. The track takes the storm back southwest back over Mexico.

