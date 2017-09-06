FIRST TO ALERT: We're tracking 3 tropical systems and a cold front through the Valley

Georgia leaders are reacting to news that President Donald Trump’s administration will end the Deferred Arrival for Childhood Arrival program, commonly referred to as DACA.More >>
Georgia leaders are reacting to news that President Donald Trump’s administration will end the Deferred Arrival for Childhood Arrival program, commonly referred to as DACA.More >>
Some of the best anti-aging secrets life in simple behaviors that anyone can adopt for a rejuvenated appearance and revitalized health.More >>
Some of the best anti-aging secrets life in simple behaviors that anyone can adopt for a rejuvenated appearance and revitalized health.More >>
Two people have been arrested on drug charges after deputies executed a search warrant at a Fort Mitchell home.More >>
Two people have been arrested on drug charges after deputies executed a search warrant at a Fort Mitchell home.More >>
Phenix City police are searching for a man accused of breaking into a car twice.More >>
Phenix City police are searching for a man accused of breaking into a car twice.More >>
A man with warrants out for his arrest led police on a chase, ending in a car crash and foot chase in Russell County.More >>
A man with warrants out for his arrest led police on a chase, ending in a car crash and foot chase in Russell County.More >>
The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.More >>
The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.More >>
Tropical Storm Katia is the 11th named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.More >>
Tropical Storm Katia is the 11th named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.More >>
Police said that the animal was "down" and later confirmed it was dead.More >>
Police said that the animal was "down" and later confirmed it was dead.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
True love. Everyone searches for it. The lucky few actually find it.More >>
True love. Everyone searches for it. The lucky few actually find it.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Hurricane Irma has maintained its strength as a Category 5 as it makes landfall in the northern Caribbean.More >>
Hurricane Irma has maintained its strength as a Category 5 as it makes landfall in the northern Caribbean.More >>
As of the 8am advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it moves closer to Puerto Rico as a cat. 5 hurricane.More >>
As of the 8am advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it moves closer to Puerto Rico as a cat. 5 hurricane.More >>
A tiger that was spotted on the northbound lanes of I-75 early Wednesday morning is no longer on the loose after being shot by officers in a nearby neighborhood.More >>
A tiger that was spotted on the northbound lanes of I-75 early Wednesday morning is no longer on the loose after being shot by officers in a nearby neighborhood.More >>
Potentially catastrophic Hurricane Irma is maintaining its strength as it devastates parts of the Caribbean Wednesday morning.More >>
Potentially catastrophic Hurricane Irma is maintaining its strength as it devastates parts of the Caribbean Wednesday morning.More >>