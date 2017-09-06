Columbus ranked one of the worst cities to raise a family

A recent Wallethub study placed Columbus at the bottom of its "2017 Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family" ranking.

Columbus ranked number 125 out of the 150 cities on the list.

To determine its results, the finance website analyzed cities in categories such as family fun, health, safety, education, and child care.

Columbus is not the only city in Georgia on the list. Atlanta ranked just above the Fountain City as the 124th worst city to raise a family, and Augusta made the 143rd mark.

For information about Wallethub's findings, click here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.