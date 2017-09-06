Wanted felons sting operation leads to 14 arrested in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – After three fatal shootings including an officer involved incident within 48 hours, Columbus Police are doing their part to help combat crime in the community. A massive sting operation lands more than a dozen people behind bars.

The Columbus police department and other agencies targeting crime ridden areas.

Columbus police held a press conference Wednesday afternoon after 14 individuals were arrested during a multi-jurisdictional operation.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5 the Columbus Police Department hosted a multi-jurisdictional Task Force to address wanted persons and felons in possession of illegal firearms in Columbus.

During this major investigation, police also targeted gang members in the Columbus area.

“We are going after specific individuals within our community that are basically terrorizing their neighborhoods. We set up perimeters before we went into neighborhoods, we chased people from inner perimeters to outer perimeters and captured them, everything went as planned,” said Columbus police Chief, Ricky Boren.

The group was divided into six teams and assisted The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (Pardon and Parole) with compliance checks.

The officers and agents regrouped later on and visited neighborhoods known to officers as areas where violent crimes have occurred.

The operation resulted in the arrests of 14 individuals ranging from aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm, cruelty to children, violation of parole/probation and drugs.

Four handguns were seized, two of which were in the hands of convicted felons and one that had been reported stolen.

“We’ve said it many times, one crime is too many. We live in a big city now, we are not the little city that we used to be. With being a big city comes crime. We are doing everything that we can do, and we will continue to do everything we can do to eradicate crime in our area,” said Chief Boren.

Court dates of the individuals arrested will be scheduled at a later time.

The following agencies assisted in this investigation:

Columbus Police Department

Federal Bureau of Investigation

U.S. Department of Justice

U.S. Marshal’s Service

Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF)

Drug Enforcement Agency

Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

Muscogee County DA’s Office

