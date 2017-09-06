SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 4 - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 4

(WTVM) – A fast start is a big deal, but the games mean more when they really start counting in the standings.

This week's showdown between Central and Auburn is our Sports Overtime Game of the Week.

Central has been about as dominant as it gets— ripping then 8th ranked Bob Jones 33-7 and following it up with a 62-0 shellacking of Fairfield.

The Red Devils now ranked number one in Alabama 7A, and are out to keep the roll going in their Region-2 opener.

Auburn's Tigers have been tough so far, themselves. They've chalked up a pair of victories: 27-0 over Carver of Montgomery and dealing with arch-rivals, Opelika a team ranked 5th in Class 6A, beating the Bulldogs 17-13.

