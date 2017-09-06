SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 4

This week's showdown between Central and Auburn is our Sports Overtime Game of the Week.More >>
Week three of the high school football season features one of the all time great rivalries. The 92nd meeting of state powers Auburn and Opelika is Sports Overtime’s Game of the Week.More >>
Enhanced security measures will be in place for fans attending the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff NCAA football games in Atlanta Labor Day Weekend.More >>
The Atlanta Braves are extending an invitation to any Florida resident who has evacuated to Georgia to be their guests for the next four nights at SunTrust Park.More >>
An image of three guys on a green with a raging wildfire in the background at Beacon Rock Golf Course in North Bonneville, WA, has gone viral online. Carl Spackler and Judge Smails were nowhere to be seen.More >>
