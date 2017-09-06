SPORTS OVERTIME: Week 4

(WTVM) – A fast start is a big deal, but the games mean more when they really start counting in the standings.

This week's showdown between Central and Auburn is our Sports Overtime Game of the Week.

Central has been about as dominant as it gets— ripping then 8th ranked Bob Jones 33-7 and following it up with a 62-0 shellacking of Fairfield.

The Red Devils now ranked number one in Alabama 7A, and are out to keep the roll going in their Region-2 opener.

Auburn's Tigers have been tough so far, themselves. They've chalked up a pair of victories: 27-0 over Carver of Montgomery and dealing with arch-rivals, Opelika a team ranked 5th in Class 6A, beating the Bulldogs 17-13.

Be sure to follow Sports Leader 9’s Dave Platta and Paul Stockman on Twitter.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Games TBA

Friday, Sept. 8

Games TBA

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.