LaGrange couple arrested for falsifying life insurance policies

The Troup County Sheriff's Office teamed up with the Georgia Department of Insurance to make an arrest in a 6-month investigation.

Sheriff's deputies showed up to Matthew and Amy Livingston's home Wednesday morning to take them away in handcuffs.

Amy is an insurance agent while her husband Matthew is a former insurance agent.

Amy allegedly used identities of at least 7 elderly people, all who were Matthew's former clients.

The couple created life insurance policies without the victims knowing.

Ralph Hudgens, the Georgia Insurance Commissioner, says those phony applications allowed the couple to pocket more than $11,000 from four separate insurance companies.

Hudgens tells News Leader 9 how they could get away with the alleged crime.

"They were canceling a policy and then reinstating it with another policy solely for generating a commission on the quote sell of that policy when in fact it's really not a sell it's just a replacement, it's something that insurance agents do but it's illegal," says Hudgens.

Hudgens tells us the families of the elderly victims could have faced financial hardship if their loved one were to pass away.

The couple is sitting in the Troup County Jail. If they are found guilty, they could face 2-10 years in jail.

Hudgens is urging anyone who bought an insurance policy from the couple to contact their insurance company listed on their policy to be sure they have coverage they purchased, they're also urged to contact the Georgia Department of Insurance at 1-800-656-2298.

