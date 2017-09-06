News conference held for annual White Water Classic game

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – The annual White Water Classic football game is happening this weekend and officials kicking off the festivities with a press conference Wednesday at the Martin-Idle Hour Community Center in Phenix City.

Tuskegee is 3-0 versus ASU in the White Water Classic, which is in its 4th year.

Mayor Eddie Lowe along with other city officials were on hand for the press conference.

The head coaches spoke about what they need to do to win this year's classic.

"It's a very important game for them because this will be their first conference game. Somehow, we have to try and match their intensity,” said Willie Slater, Tuskegee Head Football Coach.

"We are just focused on getting our guys better. If we can develop confidence in our practice that will translate to the game,” said Gabe Giardina, Albany State Head Football Coach.

Albany State is ranked #20 and Tuskegee #22 in the latest D-2 national poll.

ESPN3 will be live streaming this year’s White Water Classic, click here to learn more information on how you can watch the game.

