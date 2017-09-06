Uptown Columbus holds fall events press conference

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Well, what is up in Uptown Columbus this fall? A whole lot of events and fun for the family.

Uptown Columbus held their fall press conference Wednesday announcing some of the events that will happen in the coming months.

The Food Truck Festival, a Beer and Wine Festival, and a concert series are just some of what people in Columbus can come and see.

Uptown representatives say they are just getting started on making their area one of a kind.

One of the biggest and newest events for the fall is a Prince cover— where uptown will be dressed in everything purple and everyone can enjoy a tribute to the purple one.

Click here to view the Uptown Columbus events calendar.

