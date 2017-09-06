Evacuees flocking to Columbus ahead of Hurricane Irma

People are flocking to the Chattahoochee Valley to escape Hurricane Irma. Numerous hotels in our area saying they booked out in a matter of hours.

Amy Jenkins is the Director of Sales at the Columbus Marriott she says the amount of phone calls coming in from people evacuating ahead of Hurricane Irma’s arrival is shocking.

"Yesterday morning at 10:30 a.m. we started receiving a mass amount of calls coming in,” says Jenkins. “We quickly realized that we were receiving calls from the Floridian folks as well as our other properties and within hours it was a city wide sell out.”

Four large hotels in the Chattahoochee Valley with 50-177 rooms saying the sell out happened quick and people are still calling and looking for a place to stay.

“That was the hardest phone conversations to have with those folks they were calling to evacuate 10-140 people at a time and we were unable to accommodate them,” Jenkins says.

Down the interstate on Armour Road, the Comfort Suites is facing a similar situation.

“We are booked out starting today,” says Comfort Suites Front Desk Agent Chayla Branch. Comfort Suites saying they are changing up their rules for evacuees, “we aren’t pet-friendly usually but we are trying to accommodate to that,” says Branch.

Marriott representatives say their hotels are sold out all the way up to Macon and they are now referring evacuees to the Birmingham area. Hotel staff says Floridians have rooms booked in Columbus through next week.

