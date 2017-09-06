Military Matters: DOD panel wants more help for military kids

(WTVM) – Members of the DOD Military Family Council say this problem is one of the major concerns routinely brought up by military spouses.

The council says some military parents are being told their child doesn't qualify to move to the next grade or being told the child needs special testing.

They believe military children are disadvantaged when they move from school to school frequently.

Now, they want more resources on how to better transition those kids to new schools.

The Military Family Council reports that they will now create a list of recommendations and present that list to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis ahead of next year's conference on the issue.

