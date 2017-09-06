Mayor Tomlinson speaks on female leaders

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Woman Leading Columbus spent Wednesday working to inspire other women to take leadership roles.

Mayor Teresia Tomlinson honored the 125th anniversary of the founding of the Oglethorpe chapter by Anna Benning, daughter of Major General Henry Lewis Benning, who is the namesake of Fort Benning.

The organization honors the women in America and the history of women's education. The mayor and this group want to celebrate all those women who have grown into leadership positions over recent years.

“It's so important that women educations are so important not just here in the United States but around the world. We don't realize that some of the countries are still traveling the course that we settled 100 years ago. There are no educating their women, they are demising their women by class. We need to celebrate what we have in this country and the path that we have already traveled,” said Mayor Tomlinson.

Tomlinson spoke to the group after they hosted a brief meeting.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.