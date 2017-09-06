Sentencing set for former Harris County Sheriff's deputy

HARRIS COUNTY, GA (WTVM) – A sentencing date has now been set for the former Harris County Sheriff's deputy who was found guilty of eight of twelve charges.

Thomas Pierson will face a judge again on October 19 to find out what punishment he will face.

The charges come from accusations the former deputy engaged in sexual contact with people during traffic stops.

Pierson could face up to 25 years in prison just for sexual assault on a person in custody. The other charges related to breaking law enforcement rules could also add to his sentencing.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.