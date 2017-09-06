Man arrested on sexual exploitation of children charges

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus man has been arrested on sex crimes charges.

The Special Victims Unit of the Columbus Police Department has arrested and charged 27-year-old Adam White with 5 felony counts of sexual exploitation of children.

White’s hearing in Recorder’s Court will be Saturday morning at 9 and it will be continued to Tuesday morning at 9.

