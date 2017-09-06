Most Wanted: 51st Street August 2017 murder

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in catching a murderer.

Cody Mathis was shot and killed August 20 at a home on 51st Street near 15th Avenue.

Police say an altercation happened at the location with about 40 to 50 people there, but they all dispersed during the shooting.

Mathis was taken to the ER by private vehicle. The people who took him to the hospital left before police arrived.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

