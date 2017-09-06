Political outsider running against Sanford Bishop for congressional seat

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A political outsider has tossed his name into the ring to represent Columbus in Washington.

Bruce McPherson is running for Georgia's second district position in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The seat has been held for 23 years by Democrat Sanford Bishop.

McPherson is a former Army Ranger and Green Beret who spent 10 years in active duty service.

McPherson running for congress because he says he is tired of seeing petty partisan bickering get in the way of accomplishing meaningful results for the American people.

