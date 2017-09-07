FIRST TO ALERT: Irma's expected impact on GA is increasing

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center has been released and the project path of Hurricane Irma has shifted further east.

The track goes right through the middle of Florida over weekend and then moves up through south Georgia by Monday.

It's still early to give a definite forecast but as it stands right now we could see winds 30-60 mph in Southeast Georgia with rainfall totals anywhere from 5-10 inches. This is nothing compared to Harvey but all residents of Georgia and South Carolina should begin to think about their safety plans.

Locally, the Chattahoochee Valley's forecast remains similar to this morning with winds picking up Sunday. Max winds should enter the area Monday (15-30 mph) with the highest rain chance also coming in on Monday.

By Tuesday things should begin to clear up. Folks east of Columbus could see winds gusts up to 35 mph on Monday. The farther west you are, away from Irma, the better.

As mentioned before, begin to think about your safety plan - know what would need to come inside due to strong winds. Have a few essentials in case of temporary power outages.

Go over things with your kids. It's never a bad idea to be prepared! Things could easily change if the path takes a more western track then more impacts will be felt. If it continues to move east the impacts will be less for us.

Expect clearing conditions Tuesday and Wednesday with warmer temperatures to end next week. Please stay tuned for the latest changes on Hurricane Irma and how it may impact the Valley.

